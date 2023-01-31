Dr. Andrew Bainnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bainnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bainnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Bainnson, MD
Dr. Andrew Bainnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Bainnson works at
Dr. Bainnson's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Riverhead54 Commerce Ave Ste 6, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-0880
-
2
SightMD NY Deer Park590 Nicolls Rd, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 667-3355
-
3
SightMD NY Smithtown 109260 E Main St Ste 109, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bainnson?
Dr Bainnson was thorough and accurate in his diagnosis as confirmed by Dr. Shah of Sight MD.
About Dr. Andrew Bainnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669470829
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Center University Mich
- New York Med College
- Overlook Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bainnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bainnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bainnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bainnson works at
Dr. Bainnson has seen patients for Eye Infections, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bainnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bainnson speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Bainnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bainnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bainnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bainnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.