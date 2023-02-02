Dr. Andrew Banos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Banos, MD
Dr. Andrew Banos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Seacoast Orthopedic Asso.21 Highland Ave Ste 16, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-7555
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Banos went over my MRI and X-rays with me. Discussed what it meant and my options. He was very clear and had time for questions. Treatment was successful. I can see why my co-worker recommended this Dr so highly.
- Birgham's & Womens Harvard U
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Banos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
