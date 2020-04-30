Dr. Andrew Barak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Barak, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Ear Nose & Throat Plastic Surgery Center6130 Prestley Mill Rd Ste C, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 838-3903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Barak is a very kind man who is in demand; however, he focuses on you and compassionately listens to your every word. He does not guide you down a path; he gathers the information and studies it to determine the underlying cause for your symptoms. I was in very much pain, and he did not fret as I expressed myself. He kept in constant contact with me, and he always accepted my calls (or got back with me very quickly). He is a very experienced ENT, and he will give you the best care. I am his patient, and he has helped me immensely.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Barak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barak has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Barak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.