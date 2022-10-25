Dr. Andrew Barenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Barenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Southeast Texas Gastroenterolo950 N 14th St Ste 100, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 833-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Barenberg is very professional, makes you feel comfortable and makes sure you understand all the results before you leave. His staff checks on you the next day. He and his staff make having a colonoscopy a pleasant experience
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
