Overview of Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD

Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Barloon works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Burlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.