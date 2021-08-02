See All Ophthalmologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD

Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Barloon works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Burlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barloon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreoretinal Associates
    1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850
  2. 2
    Pacific Northwest Retina
    215 E George Hopper Rd, Burlington, WA 98233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Retinoschisis
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Retinoschisis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457350670
    Education & Certifications

    • U British Columbia
    • U Tex/Hermann Eye Ctr
    • St Marys Med Ctr/Uc San Francisco
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barloon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barloon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barloon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barloon has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barloon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barloon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barloon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barloon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barloon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

