Dr. Andrew Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Barrett, MD
Dr. Andrew Barrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
Medicall3501 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 479-3937
Delaware Ophthalmology Cnslnts272 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 479-3937
Delaware Ophthalmology Consultants PA3509 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 479-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrett performed my cataract surgery. The pre op and post op appointments were explained very well. My surgery was a success. I will most definitely have my second eye cataract surgery with Dr. Barrett.
About Dr. Andrew Barrett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306899059
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Migraine, Stye and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrett speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
