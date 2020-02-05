Overview of Dr. Andrew Barrett, MD

Dr. Andrew Barrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Barrett works at CONCORD PLAZA in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stye and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.