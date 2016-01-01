Dr. Andrew Bartell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bartell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrew Bartell, DPM
Dr. Andrew Bartell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Bartell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bartell's Office Locations
-
1
North Florida Foot & Ankle Center8825 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 236-5023
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartell?
About Dr. Andrew Bartell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508885872
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.