Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD

Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Saint Vincent's Chilton.

Dr. Bartlett works at Alabama Vision & Hearing Center in Mountain Brk, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL and Alabaster, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bartlett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Vision Center, LLC
    3928 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 592-3911
  2. 2
    Alabama Vision Center, LLC
    7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 203, Hoover, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 221-8200
  3. 3
    Alabaster Office
    613 1st St N, Alabaster, AL 35007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 620-2292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Saint Vincent's Chilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Migraine
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Migraine

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr Bartlett for a few years now. I see him every 4 months for Glaucoma and I am very pleased with him and he takes time to answer my questions.
    Randy Price — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417248691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eye Consultants of Atlanta
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Baptist Health Systems Montclair & Princeton
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartlett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartlett has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

