Overview of Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD

Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Saint Vincent's Chilton.



Dr. Bartlett works at Alabama Vision & Hearing Center in Mountain Brk, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL and Alabaster, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.