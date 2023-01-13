Dr. Andrew Basnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Basnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Basnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Locations
James N Hueser MD401 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 876-1616Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Central Missouri Dermatology Llp - Jeff City1705 Christy Dr Ste 208, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 644-9955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basnett and his staff in Columbia and Jefferson City are amazing. Dr. Basnett is treating me for skin cancer. He has extensive experience and you can take comfort in knowing you are in good hands with him. He and his assistants provide you with such great comfort that any apprehension you might have will quickly disappear. Nothing but high praise for him and his assistants.
About Dr. Andrew Basnett, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013145234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basnett accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basnett has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Basnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.