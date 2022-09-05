Overview of Dr. Andrew Bates, MD

Dr. Andrew Bates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Bates works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Ophthalmology at Patchogue in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY, Stony Brook, NY and Centereach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.