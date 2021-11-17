Overview of Dr. Andrew Battiata, MD

Dr. Andrew Battiata, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Battiata works at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.