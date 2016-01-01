Dr. Andrew Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Beck, MD
Dr. Andrew Beck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Beck's Office Locations
Northeast Medical Group Cardiology - Oxford84 Oxford Rd Ste A, Oxford, CT 06478 Directions (203) 881-9901
- 2 112 Quarry Rd Fl 4, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 333-8800
Heart Specialists PC of Southern Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 929-9799
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1467710657
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
