See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD

Neonatal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD

Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Beckstrom works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beckstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Medical Group
    10700 Meridian Ave N Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Constipation
Circumcision
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Beckstrom?

Feb 07, 2020
Dr beckstrom is one of the best Neonatal doctors I have ever encountered. He is most professional, knowledgeable, caring and honest. He will always put the patient and their needs as his top priority. We were fortunate to have Dr Beckstrom care for our newborn baby.
Baby Jack — Feb 07, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beckstrom to family and friends

Dr. Beckstrom's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Beckstrom

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD.

About Dr. Andrew Beckstrom, MD

Specialties
  • Neonatal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902819733
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beckstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beckstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beckstrom works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Beckstrom’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckstrom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.