Overview

Dr. Andrew Bedford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.