Overview

Dr. Andrew J Behnke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Behnke works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.