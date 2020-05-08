Overview of Dr. Andrew Behunin, DO

Dr. Andrew Behunin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Behunin works at Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 210 in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.