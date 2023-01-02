See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (30)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM

Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Belis works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
5.0 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Black, DPM
Dr. Michael Black, DPM
4.9 (244)
View Profile

Dr. Belis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida - Orthopedic Center of Florida
    12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Belis?

    Jan 02, 2023
    Dr. Belis explained my options in an understandable manner. He was patient and took time to make sure that I was comfortable with the treatment. His treatment plan saved me from further foot surgery and enabled me to become active without pain. I highly recommend him.
    Bonnie T. — Jan 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Belis to family and friends

    Dr. Belis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Belis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM.

    About Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053376061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belis works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Belis’s profile.

    Dr. Belis has seen patients for Heel Spur, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Belis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.