Dr. Andrew Benn, MD
Dr. Andrew Benn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
University Healthcare Alliance106 La Casa Via Ste 140, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 274-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience was great! I like that Dr. Benn tells it "like it is!" No need to hold my hand - just give me the truth and that is exactly what he did. I found his bedside manner humorous (which was intended!). I can see how some may not "get" his humor but he is knowledgeable, caring, and can be fun during such a scary diagnosis. I trust him with my "heart" and I trust his diagnosis. I liked his PT and the ladies who worked in the office. No complaints here! I will be back to let me make me well again! Thank you, Dr. Benn!
About Dr. Andrew Benn, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Benn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benn has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Benn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.