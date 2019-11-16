Dr. Berggren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Berggren, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Berggren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Dr. Berggren works at
Locations
Texas Cardiac Associates7801 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 100, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-7500
Baylor Scott & White Hospital Medicine - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr Ste 1071, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 520-8280
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berggren is friendly, courteous, and extremely professional. He has brought me out A-Fib twice and quickly diagnosed my bout of pericarditis and solved that problem with no further complications. He asks good questions and wastes no time. If followup is needed, his team gets it scheduled right away. Most importantly, my wife and I trust him and his staff. If someone is seeking a primary cardiologist and/or a second opinion, I would strongly Dr. Andrew Berggren
About Dr. Andrew Berggren, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841277373
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berggren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berggren works at
Dr. Berggren has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berggren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berggren speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berggren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berggren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berggren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berggren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.