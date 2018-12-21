Dr. Andrew Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Berman, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Berman, MD
Dr. Andrew Berman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
Skokie Office9630 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-1631
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berman is an excellent doctor. He takes time with each patient and listens. Also excellent in an emergency. Once I saw him I transferred my whole family over to the practice. You might have to wait a bit in the waiting room but when you get into the office he gives you his full attention. Worth the wait. The office staff is top notch!
About Dr. Andrew Berman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Cook Co Hospital
- Weiss Meml Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Tulane
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Presbyopia, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
