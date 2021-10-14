Dr. Andrew Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Bernstein, MD
Dr. Andrew Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cranford, NJ. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center, Saint Michael's Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Premier Urology Group LLC570 South Ave E Bldg A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 654-5100
Better Healthcare of Nj LLC776 E 3rd Ave, Roselle, NJ 07203 Directions (908) 241-7800
New Jersey Urology275 ORCHARD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 654-5100
North Jersey Gastroenterology Associates P.A.1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 306, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (908) 654-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernstein was fantastic. Was very engaging and sympathetic, explained everything well and was very professional. Would recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Andrew Bernstein, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1346458833
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
