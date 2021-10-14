Overview of Dr. Andrew Bernstein, MD

Dr. Andrew Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cranford, NJ. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center, Saint Michael's Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Premiere Urology Group in Cranford, NJ with other offices in Roselle, NJ, Westfield, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.