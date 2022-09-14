Dr. Andrew Beros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Beros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Beros, MD
Dr. Andrew Beros, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Beros works at
Dr. Beros' Office Locations
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3250
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8964Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8964
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first visited Dr. Beros a few months ago to finally get my deviated septum fixed and couldn't have asked for a better experience. Dr. Beros was extremely friendly, patient, and caring from diagnosis to final check-in. He absolutely knows his stuff and went the extra mile in his surgery recommendation to ensure I could breathe clearly afterward. The surgery went super smoothly, downtime was minimal, and I'm happy to say I can breathe freely one month post-op which has done wonders for my sleep and overall quality of life. I'm grateful to have been referred to Dr. Beros and totally recommend his excellent care!
About Dr. Andrew Beros, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104889054
Education & Certifications
- NIH
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beros works at
Dr. Beros has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beros speaks French.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Beros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beros.
