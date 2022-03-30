Dr. Andrew Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Black, MD
Dr. Andrew Black, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Calais Dermatology Associates5220 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-3437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a sophomore in high school. I have been going to this office since I was in the third or fourth grade. Dr. Black is a fantastic doctor and has helped me through my retinal detachment since it came up as a child. The staff are all very sweet and Dr. Black’s bedside manner is great. Everyone at that office deserves all the praise in the world. Thank you all for everything you’ve done for me and everyone else you’ve helped :)
About Dr. Andrew Black, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043417751
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
