Overview of Dr. Andrew Black, MD

Dr. Andrew Black, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Black works at Pediatric Eye Care Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.