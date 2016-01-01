Overview of Dr. Andrew Black, DPM

Dr. Andrew Black, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Black works at Arnot Health in Elmira, NY with other offices in Horseheads, NY and Corning, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.