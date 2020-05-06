Dr. Andrew Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Black, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital
Dr. Black works at
Locations
GI of Norman West3101 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 100, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black is personable, skilled, capable, trustworthy, etc., and has the ability to explain the cause or causes of your discomfort, pain or disorder. Although my most recent appointment was virtual, I felt completely at ease and believe all my questions were answered regarding a recent procedure and hospitalization.
About Dr. Andrew Black, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- 1851392351
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Black speaks French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.