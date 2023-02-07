Dr. Andrew Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Blank, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Blank, MD
Dr. Andrew Blank, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Blank's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside21033 26th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 631-8899Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks Dr Blank for the visit! Excellent explanations and next steps.
About Dr. Andrew Blank, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1255350583
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Otolaryngology Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, General Surgery|Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Jacobi Bronx Muni Hosp
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
440 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.