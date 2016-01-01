Dr. Andrew Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Blank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Blank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Blank works at
Locations
Mantu Gupta MD425 W 59th St Ste 3A, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-5900
Roosevelt Hospital Doctors Offices780 8th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 641-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Blank, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blank speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.