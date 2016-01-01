Overview

Dr. Andrew Blankenau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.



Dr. Blankenau works at Minor Emergency Of Denton in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.