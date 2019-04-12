Dr. Andrew Blatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Blatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Blatt, MD
Dr. Andrew Blatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Blatt works at
Dr. Blatt's Office Locations
-
1
St Louis Eye Care Specialists LLC675 Old Ballas Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatt?
Always does a nice job with my kids.
About Dr. Andrew Blatt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790895860
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatt works at
Dr. Blatt has seen patients for Diplopia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.