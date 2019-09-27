Dr. Andrew Blount, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Blount's Office Locations
Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blount?
Dr Blount is amazing. Friendly, attentive, explains well, not in a hurry. Wish more were like him.
About Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blount has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blount accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blount has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blount on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.
