Dr. Andrew Blum, MD

Interventional Radiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Blum, MD

Dr. Andrew Blum, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Blum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1200 S York St Ste 2100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (331) 221-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr.Blum is a wonderful surgeon. He has implanted two stents in my left kidney not functioning. In between the two successful procedures, the second procedure was unsuccessful as Dr. Blum could not get to the artery being block and not enough time to work because of dye further damaging, Dr. Blum was successful a month later. He is great, and has saved me from being on dyalisis.
    Laura Cronin — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Blum, MD

    Interventional Radiology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1629020532
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University Medical Center
    Long Island College Hospital
    NYU Langone Medical Center
    University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blum accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blum has seen patients for Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

