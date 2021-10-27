Dr. Blumenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Blumenfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Blumenfeld, MD
Dr. Andrew Blumenfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Blumenfeld's Office Locations
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NORTH COUNTY NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES dba THE NEUROLOGY CENTER9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (760) 631-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Top-notch doctor The only one to go to. Had migraines my whole life, I am now a headache free.
About Dr. Andrew Blumenfeld, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164459913
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Med School
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenfeld has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.