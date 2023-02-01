Dr. Bolin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Bolin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bolin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Bolin works at
Locations
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 105, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 943-8440
2
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3032 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-8440
3
TDDC Plano-Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 235, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 943-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant visit for this first timer. Very warm staff, Dr. Bolin was very personable. Thankful my GP recommended him.
About Dr. Andrew Bolin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093841413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolin works at
Dr. Bolin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bolin speaks Spanish.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.