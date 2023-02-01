Overview

Dr. Andrew Bolin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Bolin works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.