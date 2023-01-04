See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD

Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bostom works at MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Pawtucket, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bostom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pawtucket Office
    111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 729-2000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 04, 2023
Just wondering how well the 1 star review aged over the last 2.5 years. Hoping this person doesn't vote
Bidenfetterwoman2024 — Jan 04, 2023
Photo: Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD
About Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902850274
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bostom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bostom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bostom works at MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Bostom’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bostom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bostom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

