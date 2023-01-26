Overview

Dr. Andrew Boulet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Boulet works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.