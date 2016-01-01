Overview

Dr. Andrew Bower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Bower works at St. Anthony Hospital Women's Clinic in Pendleton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.