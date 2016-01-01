Dr. Andrew Bower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bower, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Bower works at
Locations
-
1
Chi St Anthony Hospital3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Bower, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538250394
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
