Dr. Andrew Boxer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Boxer works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group Cardiology in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.