Dr. Wood accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jocelyn Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Jocelyn Wood, MD
Dr. Jocelyn Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Risk Solutions1050 Loveland Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33980 Directions (888) 644-1448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
I've seen Dr Boyer many times and without fail he is always kind & compassionate. Dr Boyer is conservative when it comes to dispensing medication, trying a change of lifestyle first to get the desired results. I have great confidence that I'm receiving the very best of care from Dr. Boyer
About Dr. Jocelyn Wood, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306864889
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.