Dr. Andrew Bozarth, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Bozarth, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri?Kansas City and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Bozarth works at Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Acidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants
    Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants
5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209
(913) 382-5181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 23, 2019
    I saw him for the first time for a shortness of breath problem and he had me take a full pulmonary test there at the office. It revealed I had a problem I was not aware of and he prescribed a treatment. He was very easy to discuss things with, and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    About Dr. Andrew Bozarth, MD

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    English
    1184913923
    Education & Certifications

    University of Missouri?Kansas City
    University of Missouri?Kansas City
    University of Missouri?Kansas City
    University of Missouri?Kansas City
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Bozarth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bozarth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bozarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bozarth works at Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bozarth’s profile.

    Dr. Bozarth has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Acidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bozarth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozarth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozarth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bozarth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bozarth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

