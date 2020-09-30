See All Pediatric Surgeons in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Andrew Bozeman, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Bozeman, MD

Dr. Andrew Bozeman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

Dr. Bozeman works at Fairview Specialists Pediatric Surgery - Margie Dr in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bozeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgery - Warner Robins
    321 Margie Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 276-8512
  2. 2
    Fairview Specialists - Pediatric Surgery
    100 Medical Dr Ste 100, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 276-8519
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Pediatric Surgery - Warner Robins
    109 Osigian Blvd Ste 200, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 276-8517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Park Hospital
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Doctor Bozeman preformed a surgery on my son when he was four months old. My husband and I really liked him. He was down to earth and explained everything wonderfully for us. He was nice and kind and was very good with our son. He kept us informed of everything during the surgery. He was all around amazing. The staff are also very nice and considerate. The office was always clean and perfect when we went. I only wish he was a pediatrician so we could use him all the time!!
    Kaitlyn Nelms — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Bozeman, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1902083546
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Navicent Health
    • Navicent Health
    • Mercer University School Of Medicine
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Bozeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bozeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bozeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bozeman has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bozeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bozeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bozeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

