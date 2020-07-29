See All General Dentists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD

Dentistry
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Dr. Bracci works at Western New York Dental - Long Pond in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Pond
    1100 Long Pond Rd Ste 115, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-7164
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Alveolar Bone Loss
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Alveolar Bone Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Healthplex Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Solstice
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bracci?

    Jul 29, 2020
    7/27/2020 - I wasn't suppose to come in until Aug 3 for an extraction on a tooth that was infected and causing a great deal of pain. Dr Andrew T. Bracci, DMD Oral Surgeon, fit me in today, which was an answer to prayer. Treated me with great respect and kindness, and the utmost professionalism. His assistant, Marie is also the most top professional in her field, and also treated me with great respect, kindness and went above and beyond to keep me calm and has a manner that I can only describe as Angelic. I felt at ease throughout this entire process and I cannot thank them both enough for the outstanding job they did with me. Thank you ! And Bless you both ! Jack M
    Jack M — Jul 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bracci to family and friends

    Dr. Bracci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bracci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD.

    About Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1528046620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Bracci, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bracci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bracci works at Western New York Dental - Long Pond in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bracci’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.