Dr. Andrew Brackbill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackbill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Brackbill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Brackbill, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Brackbill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lvpg Endo - 1243 Cedar Crest1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (484) 895-4440
-
2
Bethlehem2663 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 895-4440
-
3
Lvpg Bethlehem Gynecology Associates190 Brodhead Rd Ste 205, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 402-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brackbill?
Dr. Brackbill is one of the nicest doctors I have ever had. He is very encouraging and I always feel motivated to hit my health goals when I leave!
About Dr. Andrew Brackbill, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1447455209
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackbill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brackbill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackbill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackbill works at
Dr. Brackbill has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackbill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackbill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackbill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackbill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackbill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.