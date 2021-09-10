Dr. Andrew Breithaupt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breithaupt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Breithaupt, MD
Dr. Andrew Breithaupt, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 640, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-4444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
This doctor is very caring and is compassionate about the care he gives his patients, I have had 3 Mohs surgeries with Dr Breithaupt and all have healed awesomely. I continue to have screenings with him every 6 months.
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1437460359
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
