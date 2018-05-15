Overview

Dr. Andrew Bridge, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Bridge works at American Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.