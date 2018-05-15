Dr. Andrew Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bridge, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Bridge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indiana Oncology Hematology Consultants9002 N Meridian St Ste 214, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 208-3855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bridge?
Friendly, efficient and conservative. Definitely recommend!!
About Dr. Andrew Bridge, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174780837
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridge works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.