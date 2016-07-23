Dr. Briggeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Briggeman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Briggeman, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Briggeman works at
Locations
Silver Lake Care Center6006 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 994-4810
PureHealth Integrative Medicine701 W Queens St Ste 100, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-4810
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Briggeman is the one of Tulsa's finest physicians. He uses a variety of methods and not the current "one size fits all" mentality seen in this city. This doctor is genuinely caring and empathetic. He takes his time to listen to the patient's concerns. Also, he doesn't prejudge people. I only have good things to say about this physician.
About Dr. Andrew Briggeman, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1700847118
Education & Certifications
- The Institute for Functional Medicine
- Univ. Of Michigan Dept. Of Physicial Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Doctor's Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Baylor
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
