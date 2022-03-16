Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School, RFUMS|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Bronstein's Office Locations
Bronstein Hand Center - Las Vegas10135 W Twain Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (888) 382-3563Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have going to Dr. Bronstein for almost 4 years for various issues with my hands and elbow. He has performed Carpal Tunnel surgery on both hands, trigger finger release surgery on my right hand and has treated me for elbow arthritis and tendonitis in my wrist. Everything he has done for me was successful without any complications. Dr. Bronstein is also very amicable and always has a smile. If you have a hand or upper extremity problem, I highly recommend the Bronstein Hand Clinic.
- 34 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington|University of Washington, Seattle
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Chicago Medical School, RFUMS|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Bronstein has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronstein.
