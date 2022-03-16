See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD

Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School, RFUMS|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Bronstein works at Bronstein Hand Center - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bronstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bronstein Hand Center - Las Vegas
    10135 W Twain Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 382-3563
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 16, 2022
    I have going to Dr. Bronstein for almost 4 years for various issues with my hands and elbow. He has performed Carpal Tunnel surgery on both hands, trigger finger release surgery on my right hand and has treated me for elbow arthritis and tendonitis in my wrist. Everything he has done for me was successful without any complications. Dr. Bronstein is also very amicable and always has a smile. If you have a hand or upper extremity problem, I highly recommend the Bronstein Hand Clinic.
    Thomas E Friedman — Mar 16, 2022
    Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235143264
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington|University of Washington, Seattle
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School, RFUMS|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Bronstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bronstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bronstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bronstein works at Bronstein Hand Center - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bronstein’s profile.

    Dr. Bronstein has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

