Dr. Andrew Brookens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Brookens, MD
Dr. Andrew Brookens, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Brookens works at
Dr. Brookens' Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Kidney Care10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 966-1219Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Andrew Brookens is truly special. Actually, I was surprised to find him because nephrologists are hard to come by in the Denver Metro Area. Dr. Brookens is especially caring, very thorough and greatly knowledgeable. During my first visit he asked about several aspects of my life and fit everything together so that he had a thorough understanding of my lifestyle. Has a really special personality too. So far, everything I want in a doctor! [720) 500-3439.
About Dr. Andrew Brookens, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396035341
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Brookens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brookens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brookens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brookens works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookens.
