Orthopedics
4.8 (64)
Map Pin Small Vacaville, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD

Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brooks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Vacaville
    1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 200, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compass Rose Health Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr Brooks is the best. He really cares about his patients and only wants what's best for them. His entire staff is wonderful. Everyone I came into contact with on his team are compassionate, courteous and professional. The care you receive from him is above and beyond.
    — Feb 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376519561
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ar College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Vacaville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brooks’s profile.

    Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

