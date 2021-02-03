Overview of Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD

Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.