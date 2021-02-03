Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Vacaville1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 200, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Dr Brooks is the best. He really cares about his patients and only wants what's best for them. His entire staff is wonderful. Everyone I came into contact with on his team are compassionate, courteous and professional. The care you receive from him is above and beyond.
- 34 years of experience
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
