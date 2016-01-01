Dr. Andrew Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Brown, MD
Dr. Andrew Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Andrew Brown, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Neurology
