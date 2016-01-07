Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD
Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Evergreen Medical Center, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital and Jackson Medical Center.
Andrew D Burch Jr MD PC3715 Dauphin St Ste 6D, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 345-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Evergreen Medical Center
- Grove Hill Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are down to earth, friendly and efficient
About Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
Dr. Burch Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burch Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch Jr.
