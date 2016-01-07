Overview of Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD

Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Evergreen Medical Center, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital and Jackson Medical Center.



Dr. Burch Jr works at ANDREW D BURCH JR MD PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.